Ontario's three largest teachers' unions back on picket lines this week

Only days after a flicker of hope in the ongoing labour dispute between Ontario teachers and the Ford government, the three largest unions will be back on the picket lines at various stages this week.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the province resumed talks for the first time since Dec. 19 last week. However, the mediator called off the discussions after three days just before the union imposed deadline for an agreement.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association is set to return to the bargaining table on Monday, however, it will not prevent a full-scale walkout from happening on Tuesday.

The union representing French teachers, which wrapped up two days of talks last Thursday, has two more days scheduled this week.

Monday, Feb. 3

ETFO – Bluewater, Grand Erie, Halton, Ontario North East, Renfrew County, Superior Greenstone and Trillium Lakelands school boards

Tuesday, Feb. 4

ETFO – Avon Maitland, Durham, Durham Catholic, Hastings-Prince Edward, Lambton Kent, Peel, Rainbow, Thames Valley and Upper Grand school boards; Campbell Children’s School Authority.

OSSTF – Lakehead District, Thunder Bay Catholic District, Lambton Kent District, Thames Valley District, Waterloo Region & Waterloo Catholic District, York Region & York Catholic District, Halton District, Kawartha Pine Ridge District.

OECTA – all elementary and secondary schools in province will be closed for a one-day strike

Wednesday, Feb. 5

ETFO – Kawartha Pine Ridge, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Near North, Ottawa-Carleton, Penetanguishene Protestant Separate, Rainy River, Simcoe County and Upper Canada school boards; Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre

Thursday, Feb. 6

ETFO – all English public elementary schools in the province will be closed for a one-day strike

Friday, Feb. 7

ETFO – Algoma, Greater Essex County, Hamilton-Wentworth, Limestone, Niagara, Toronto, Toronto Catholic, Waterloo and York Region school boards; Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility,Moosonee, Moose Factory and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre school authorities

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report