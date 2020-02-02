Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a Prairie ticket holder.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 5 will be approximately $7 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:49 AM
Clear! - NB 400 north of Teston. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 10:11 AM
Retweeted @680NEWSweather: #GroundhogDay is on our weather team's mind and they want to share their predictions with you. What do you think Wiart…
Latest Weather
Read more