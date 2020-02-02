Loading articles...

New virus has infected more than 14,550 globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 14,550 people globally.

Cases confirmed as of Sunday in Beijing:

— China: 14,380 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 14 cases and Macao has seven. Most of the 304 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Thailand: 19

— Japan: 20

— Singapore: 18

— South Korea: 15

— Taiwan: 10

— Malaysia: 8

— Australia: 7

— Germany: 10

— United States: 8

— France: 6

— Vietnam: 6

— Canada: 4

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— India: 1

— Philippines: 1 death, 1 additional case

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain 1

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:49 AM
Clear! - NB 400 north of Teston. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:52 AM
Retweeted @willieofficial: Well folks, my prediction is #official. With cloudy skies and snow falling upon us this morning in #Wiarton it was ver…
Latest Weather
Read more