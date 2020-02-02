Michigan inmate back in prison after mistaken Ohio release

DETROIT — A Michigan inmate who was mistakenly released after being transferred to Ohio to face drug charges is back behind bars after more than a week on the lam, prison officials said over the weekend.

Talleon S. Brazil, 31, was captured at a house in Detroit on Saturday by the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit after several days of surveillance, according to a department news release.

“We are glad this case came to a quick resolution,” Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington said in the release.

Brazil has served around 10 years of a 15- to 40-year prison term at Michigan’s the Saginaw Correctional Facility for carjacking, possession of a weapon by a felon and other convictions. During the manhunt, officials said he was considered dangerous.

Michigan officials handed him over to Ohio authorities on Jan. 14 to face drug charges in Scioto County on the condition that he be locked up while in Ohio, then returned to Michigan.

But Brazil was improperly released on bond posted Jan. 21 in Scioto County. The Michigan Department of Corrections said Brazil was picked up by family members and brought to the Detroit area, and that Brazil and his family should have known he wasn’t eligible for release.

The Scioto County prosecutor, Shane Tieman, had said that it was not unusual that bond would be set for Brazil on the Ohio charge, but that the jail shouldn’t have released him because he was still serving a prison sentence in Michigan.

Brazil could face new charges for trying to avoid capture following his release in Ohio, the weekend news release said.

