Loading articles...

Kentucky: Worker killed at Amazon hub construction site

COVINGTON, Ky. — A worker was killed at an Amazon delivery hub under construction at an airport in northern Kentucky, authorities said.

The workplace accident occurred Saturday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, WXIX-TV reported.

The Boone County coroner’s office confirmed the fatality, the airport said in a statement.

Details about the accident, which remains under investigation, were unavailable. The construction worker’s name wasn’t immediately released pending notification of relatives.

Ground was broken on the $1.5 billion Prime Air hub last May.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Keele Street and Gulliver Road / Ingram Drive, @TPS12Div. Info - two vehicles involved, one flipped. Unknown…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:28 PM
Heading out tonight? Some of us might see some fog develop after 7pm around the #GTA It will reduce the visibility…
Latest Weather
Read more