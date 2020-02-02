Kansas City defeats San Francisco to win Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and the Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit for the third post-season game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs were playing in the championship game for the first time since 1970, when they won their only previous NFL title. Coach Andy Reid earned his 222nd career victory, and his first in a Super Bowl.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw deep to a wide open Tyreek Hill for 44 yards. Kansas City scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt.

Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead 24-20 with 2:44 to go.

The 49ers reached midfield, but Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked by Frank Clark on fourth down. Williams’ 38-yard touchdown run was icing on the cake for Kansas City.

The 49ers fell short in their bid for a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title, even though they dominated for 3 1/2 quarters. Garoppolo threw for 219 yards and kept the Chiefs’ defence guessing by completing passes to eight receivers.

The 49ers became the third team in Super Bowl history to give up a 10-point lead in the second half. In two trips to the Super Bowl, Kyle Shanahan’s teams have been outscored 46-0 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

In seven drives as a play-caller in the fourth quarter of Super Bowls Shanahan’s teams have four punts, two turnovers, one failed fourth down and only six first downs.

Attendance for the Super Bowl was 62,417, the second-lowest in the game’s history behind only Super Bowl 1 – which drew 61,946 fans and didn’t even sell out.

Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium was a sellout, though was much lower than the 74,059 who came to the game the last time it was at the Miami Dolphins’ home stadium.