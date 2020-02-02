Man, woman face multiple charges in Brampton park gunfire investigation

Two people are facing multiple charges in connection to a Brampton gunfire investigation.

Peel police allege a man and a woman walked into the English Street Park at around 1:37 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after, police said they got a call for a report of gunfire in the area.

Police allege two suspects then left the area in a car.

“The investigation identified the vehicle involved, a traffic stop was initiated a short time later and both occupants of the vehicle were arrested,” police said in a news release.

Investigators later executed a search warrant on a residence belonging to the male suspect. During the search, two pistols, an AR-15 rifle, ammunition and $3,000 worth of drugs were discovered and confiscated by police.

Lionel Willie, 30 of Brampton has been charged with various weapons offences and a drug charge.

Shamas Berantuo, 24 of Brampton is also facing a variety of weapons charges.

Both of the suspects were held for a bail hearing on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.