Loading articles...

Man, woman face multiple charges in Brampton park gunfire investigation

Last Updated Feb 2, 2020 at 12:19 pm EST

Peel police recovered these weapons after a search warrant was executed at an area residence on Feb. 1, 2020. HAND-OUT/PEEL REGIONAL POLICE

Two people are facing multiple charges in connection to a Brampton gunfire investigation.

Peel police allege a man and a woman walked into the English Street Park at around 1:37 a.m. Saturday. Shortly after, police said they got a call for a report of gunfire in the area.

Police allege two suspects then left the area in a car.

“The investigation identified the vehicle involved, a traffic stop was initiated a short time later and both occupants of the vehicle were arrested,” police said in a news release.

Investigators later executed a search warrant on a residence belonging to the male suspect. During the search, two pistols, an AR-15 rifle, ammunition and $3,000 worth of drugs were discovered and confiscated by police.

Lionel Willie, 30 of Brampton has been charged with various weapons offences and a drug charge.

Shamas Berantuo, 24 of Brampton is also facing a variety of weapons charges.

Both of the suspects were held for a bail hearing on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

||||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled bus EB Finch east of Don Mills, blocking the right lane. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:43 AM
This pup does not want an early spring! #GroundhogDay
Latest Weather
Read more