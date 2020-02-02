Loading articles...

Early spring or more winter? Groundhog's forecast coming

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around.

At sunrise on Sunday, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle are scheduled to reveal the prediction.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles (105 kilometres) northeast of Pittsburgh.

The Associated Press

