Centennial students create social media challenge to help fight isolation

It’s something most of us are guilty of: using our phones as a replacement for human interaction. Studies have shown that despite many of us spending hours a day on social media, we still feel a sense of loneliness. A group of students at Centennial College are hoping to combat that through a social media challenge called #facetofacefeb.

“Basically we’re just encouraging students to take a minute out of their daily lives to find a way to connect with others in person,” said public relations graduate student Mubashira Farooqi. “Going a long time without having that connection can have an impact on your mental health.”

The students have come up with a new challenge for each day in February. Each one, ironically, encourages those who see it to get off of their phones. On Saturday it was, “Compliment three strangers.” Sunday’s challenge was, “Watch the Super Bowl with friends.”

Fellow student, Sarah Lim, knows something about the impact of social isolation. The international student moved to Canada on her own seven years ago.

“As an international student without friends or family nearby it was very painful and isolating. I didn’t know anyone,” Lim said. “I could call my parents every week but being connected is not the same as connection. I really needed that physical aspect. That face to face aspect.”

Lim is embracing the social media campaign.

It’s all part of the bigger GenWell Project – a movement encouraging human connection especially in a digital world.

“Today we run the other way when the phone rings or we don’t pick it up,” said GenWell Founder, Pete Bombaci. “So the reality is the world is changing and we need to inform people of the importance of human connection in our lives so people can be more conscious to take the action that they need to.”

The group doesn’t want to reveal exactly what challenges await in the next few days and weeks but they promise some will likely push you out of your social comfort zone all for the benefit of your long-term mental health. You can follow the challenge on social media by searching the hashtag: #facetofacefeb.