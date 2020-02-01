Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Three dead, two injured in shooting at downtown Toronto Airbnb
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 1, 2020 3:50 am EST
TORONTO — Three men are dead and two are injured following a shooting that police said happened Friday night at an Airbnb rental in downtown Toronto.
Police said the shooting call came in around 10:30 p.m. and that officers were dispatched to a condo located at the intersection of Queens Wharf Road and Fort York Boulevard.
Chief Mark Saunders said three of the victims died after being rushed to a trauma centre, while a fourth man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and another sustained a minor cut.
Saunders said the shooting occurred during a social gathering and that the search for a suspect was continuing, but he didn’t provide any further information.
He did, however, urge any possible witnesses to contact Toronto Police, or call Crimestoppers.
The names of the deceased were not immediately released.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 1, 2020.
The Canadian Press
