Loading articles...

Three dead, two injured in shooting at downtown Toronto Airbnb

TORONTO — Three men are dead and two are injured following a shooting that police said happened Friday night at an Airbnb rental in downtown Toronto.

Police said the shooting call came in around 10:30 p.m. and that officers were dispatched to a condo located at the intersection of Queens Wharf Road and Fort York Boulevard.

Chief Mark Saunders said three of the victims died after being rushed to a trauma centre, while a fourth man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and another sustained a minor cut.

Saunders said the shooting occurred during a social gathering and that the search for a suspect was continuing, but he didn’t provide any further information.

He did, however, urge any possible witnesses to contact Toronto Police, or call Crimestoppers.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 1, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:00 AM
WB Steeles Ave ramp to the NB 404 is currently blocked for a police investigation. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:02 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Did you know that a #onwx system has visited us almost every weekend this month? The South has seen more than its fair s…
Latest Weather
Read more