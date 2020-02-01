Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office has announced Justin Trudeau will travel to Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany in the coming week.

The PMO says the trip will begin on Feb. 6 and will focus on economic opportunity, climate change, democracy and gender equality.

It says Trudeau will first travel to Addis Ababa to meet with Ethiopia’s prime minister and president.

There, he’s also due to meet with world leaders at the 33rd African Union Summit in a bid to deepen relationships with African countries.

Then he’s on to Dakar, where he’s set to meet with the president of Senegal.

Finally, Trudeau will travel to Germany for the Munich Security Conference before returning to Canada on Feb. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2020.

The Canadian Press