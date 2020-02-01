Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police not looking for suspect in shooting that left three dead at Toronto party
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 1, 2020 10:16 am EST
Toronto police say they aren’t looking for any suspects in a shooting that left three people dead and injured two others at a party at a Toronto Airbnb rental last night.
Det. Henri Marsman says police believe it’s possible the shooter is among the deceased, though it’s too soon to say for sure.
He says two men died at the scene after shots rang out on the 32nd floor of the downtown Toronto condo building, and a third was pronounced dead in hospital.
He says a fourth man suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, and a fifth was treated at the scene.
Marsman says the deceased were 19, 20 and 21 years old.
He says officers believe all of those killed and wounded were attending the party.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2020.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}