Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $27 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $27 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 4 will grow to approximately $32 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:00 AM
WB Steeles Ave ramp to the NB 404 is currently blocked for a police investigation. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Good morning! A few flurries and light snow possible today. A mild stretch of weather as we move through the firs…
Latest Weather
Read more