Man, 56, arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Mississauga

Peel police at the scene after a woman was struck and killed on Dixie Road near Lakeshore Road East in Mississauga on Jan. 31, 2020. CITYNEWS

Peel police say they have located the driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 45-year-old woman in Mississauga on Friday.

Penny Cousard was struck by a vehicle while operating a motorized wheelchair in the southbound bicycle lane on Dixie Road just after 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved, a black Honda Civic, allegedly left the scene of the collision.

The vehicle was recovered later in the day in the area of Ogden Avenue and Lake Shore Road in Mississauga.

A 56-year-old man, who has not been identified, was later arrested and charged with fail to remain causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He was held for a bail hearing and will appear in court on Saturday.

