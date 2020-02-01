Loading articles...

Indigenous community votes down proposed nuclear waste bunker near Lake Huron

Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — An Ontario Indigenous community has overwhelmingly rejected a proposed nuclear-waste bunker in their area.

Members of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation voted 85 per cent against the deep geologic repository.

Ontario Power Generation has spent years on its plan to store low and intermediate-level nuclear waste underground.

OPG had wanted to build the multibillion-dollar facility at the Bruce nuclear plant near Kincardine, Ont.

The 4,500-member Indigenous community said it was never consulted when the nuclear industry was established decades ago.

Ontario Power Generation says it respects the decision and will seek an alternative solution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 1, 2020.

The Canadian Press


