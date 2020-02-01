Loading articles...

Authorities: Florida deputy kills gunman during shootout

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who opened fired on him Saturday after the man first shot a relative, authorities said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies went to a home in Spring Hill at about 2:30 p.m. after someone inside called 911 to report that a family member was threatening others with a gun. During the call, gunfire erupted.

The first deputy arrived within three minutes and was met by gunfire from inside the house. The deputy took cover in a neighbour’s garage and returned fire.

The gunman then came outside and continued firing, according to authorities. The deputy left the garage and shot the gunman, killing him, the statement said. A person shot inside the home was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not released nor were any of the names of those involved.

The deputy was not shot, but was treated at the scene for injuries suffered while escaping the gunfire.

Spring Hill is 50 miles (80 kilometres) miles north of Tampa.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:11 AM
Retweeted @680NEWSweather: #GroundhogDay is on our weather team's mind and they want to share their predictions with you. What do you think Wiart…
Latest Weather
Read more