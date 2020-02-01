2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Florida funeral

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Gunfire erupted at a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened at the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. The wounded were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.

No arrests have been made and no further information was immediately available.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.

The Associated Press