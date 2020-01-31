Van attack case returns to court Friday

The case of a man who allegedly killed 10 people when he drove a cube van along a crowded sidewalk in Toronto is back in court today.

Alek Minassian is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the April 2018 van attack.

His trial is weeks away, with a tentative start date of March 2 — several weeks after it was supposed to begin on February 10.

Minassian’s lawyer has said the case was delayed because they had trouble getting access to Minassian’s psychiatric assessment from Saint Joseph’s Health Centre.

The judge has said the case will hinge on Minassian’s state of mind — not whether he did it.