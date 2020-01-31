U.S. declares public health emergency, foreign travel ban due to coronavirus

The United States on Friday declared a public health emergency because of a new virus that hit China and has spread to other nations.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also announced that President Donald Trump will temporarily bar entry to the U.S. of foreign nationals believed to be a risk of transmitting the virus. The new restrictions begin Sunday afternoon.

“The risk of infection for Americans remains low and with these and our previous actions we are working to keep the risk low,” Azar said.

Americans returning from Hubei province, the centre of the outbreak, will be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine. Others returning from elsewhere in China will be allowed to self-monitor their condition for a similar period.

The U.S. will also begin funneling all flights to the U.S. from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened for illness.

The virus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, a troublesome sign that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency. The death toll stood at 213, including 43 new fatalities, all in China.

The announcement came hours after the State Department issued a level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory, the highest grade of warning, and told Americans in China to consider departing using commercial means.

“Travellers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice,” the advisory said.

The World Health Organization declared on Thursday that the coronavirus was a public health emergency of international concern.

Nearly 200 Americans evacuated from China because of the new virus were ordered quarantined Friday at a Southern California military base, the first time in half a century the government has taken such a step.

The 195 evacuees were flown on a charter flight earlier this week from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak. They will spend two weeks at the base, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced.

The CDC said it was the first federal quarantine since the 1960s, when one was issued over concern about potential spread of smallpox.

“We understand this action may seem drastic. We would rather be remembered for overreacting than underreacting,” said the CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier.

The evacuees are U.S. government employees, their families and other Americans who were living in Wuhan. Initially, health officials asked them to stay at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, for up to three days of monitoring and testing.

As of Friday, none of the Americans housed at the base had shown signs of illness, according to Jose Arballo Jr., a spokesman for the Riverside County’s public health agency.