Toronto patient with 1st confirmed case of coronavirus discharged from hospital
by News staff
Posted Jan 31, 2020 10:18 am EST
Last Updated Jan 31, 2020 at 10:27 am EST
Sunnybrook Hospital is shown in Toronto on Jan. 26, 2020. A man in his 50s who travelled to Toronto from China earlier this week has become the first Canadian case of the new coronavirus, health officials said Saturday as they urged calm in the face of an international outbreak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Sunnybrook hospital says they have discharged the first patient diagnosed with coronavirus from hospital.
The hospital says over the course of the week, the man in his 50s continued to improve to the point where he didn’t require in-patient care.
The second confirmed patient, who is the wife of the man with the first case, has been in self-isolation at home since her case was confirmed.
Sunnybrook adds in a statement that Toronto Public Health will continue to monitor the patient in his home.
Ontario health officials said yesterday in an update they were currently testing 27 patients for the virus and 38 people already tested have been cleared.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said he believes the system they have set up so far is working.
“Individuals of concern have self-reported … and we haven’t seen anyone come out of the blue show up already quite ill,” he explained.