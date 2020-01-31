Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
3rd day of talks between Ontario's public elementary teachers and government
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 31, 2020 5:56 am EST
Last Updated Jan 31, 2020 at 6:07 am EST
Teachers of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario wave to honking cars as they participate in a full withdrawal of services strike in Toronto on January 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Contract talks are to resume Friday for a third day in a row between Ontario’s public elementary teachers and the government.
Friday is the deadline the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has given to reach a deal with the government or the union will ramp up strikes next week.
The two sides returned to the bargaining table Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 19.
The elementary teachers have been holding one-day, rotating strikes for two weeks, but they are planning to walk out at each board twice a week starting next week if no deal is reached.
ETFO rotating strikes today are to hit the Peel and Hamilton-Wentworth school boards.
Meanwhile, in another crack in the teacher-government stalemate, the province’s English Catholic teachers say they will return to the bargaining table after talks broke off earlier this month.