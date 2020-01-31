Loading articles...

3rd day of talks between Ontario's public elementary teachers and government

Last Updated Jan 31, 2020 at 6:07 am EST

Teachers of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario wave to honking cars as they participate in a full withdrawal of services strike in Toronto on January 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Contract talks are to resume Friday for a third day in a row between Ontario’s public elementary teachers and the government.

Friday is the deadline the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has given to reach a deal with the government or the union will ramp up strikes next week.

The two sides returned to the bargaining table Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 19.

The elementary teachers have been holding one-day, rotating strikes for two weeks, but they are planning to walk out at each board twice a week starting next week if no deal is reached.

ETFO rotating strikes today are to hit the Peel and Hamilton-Wentworth school boards.

Meanwhile, in another crack in the teacher-government stalemate, the province’s English Catholic teachers say they will return to the bargaining table after talks broke off earlier this month.

Related Stories

Catholic teachers, Ford government set to resume talksYork, Halton secondary schools to take part in 1-day strike Feb. 4Elementary teachers, province to return for 2nd day of bargaining
|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:29 PM
NB 427 at Rathburn in the express - the right lane has been closed for emergency roadwork. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar up to 6:39am Jan 31. You may encounter a few flurries today #Toronto GTA but overall cloudy and not as cold as yes…
Latest Weather
Read more