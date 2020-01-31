Talks between elementary teachers, government end without agreement

Talks between the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the provincial government have ended after three days without an agreement.

“While the mediator has called off discussions for now, the Government stands ready to meet at any time, to reach a deal that keeps students in class,” read a statement from Education Minister Stephen Lecce issued moments after the talks ended.

The two sides returned to the bargaining table Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 19.

A strike by elementary school teachers scheduled for Monday will go ahead as planned at seven local boards including Halton.

Earlier in the day, Premier Doug Ford said both sides would be at the bargaining table until a deal was reached.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association have agreed to resume talks with the government on Monday, but a one-day, provincewide strike set for Tuesday is still on, for now.

The union representing French teachers, which has been in regular talks with the government, wrapped up two days of talks Thursday and now has two more days scheduled for next week.

High school teachers are now the only union with no scheduled bargaining dates. They announced Thursday that they would resume their weekly rotating strikes, after not holding any during this week’s exam period.