Statistics Canada says GDP edged up 0.1 per cent in November

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product edged up 0.1 per cent in November, reversing most of the decline experienced in October.

Economists, on average, had expected no growth for November, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada says goods-producing industries edged up 0.1 per cent after falling in September and October, while services-producing industries also edged up 0.1 per cent.

Increases in 15 of 20 industrial sectors tracked by the agency more than offset declines in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction and transportation and warehousing sectors.

Cold weather in central Canada helped the utilities sector climb 2.1 per cent in November, while the construction sector climbed 0.5 per cent. Retail trade increased 0.5 per cent for the month.

The mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector fell 1.4 per cent in November, while the transportation and warehousing sector dropped 0.9 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.

