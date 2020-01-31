Loading articles...

Senate committee urges renewed suspension for Ontario Sen. Lynn Beyak

The Senate ethics committee is recommending that Sen. Lynn Beyak continue her suspension — without pay. A picture of Senator Lynn Beyak accompanies other Senators official portraits on a display outside the Senate on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The Senate ethics committee is recommending that Sen. Lynn Beyak be suspended again without pay.

Beyak’s colleagues ousted her from the upper chamber temporarily last spring after condemning as racist several letters she had posted to her website.

The Ontario senator had published letters supporting her view that some Indigenous people had positive experiences in residential schools, which the Truth and Reconciliation Commission concluded caused generations of First Nations, Metis and Inuit children to suffer abuse and alienation.

Her suspension ended automatically when Parliament was dissolved for the federal election last fall.

The committee concluded in a report released today that Beyak did not meet the conditions set out for her return, calling an apology she delivered insufficient and her participation in educational programs on racism towards Indigenous Peoples in Canada incomplete.

In November, Beyak said she had met all the conditions to return to work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.

 

 

 

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Several vehicles in the ditch SB 404 south of Bloomington, according to traffic spotters - icy conditions, use extra caution. #SB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:02 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Did you know that a #onwx system has visited us almost every weekend this month? The South has seen more than its fair s…
Latest Weather
Read more