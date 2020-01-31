Loading articles...

Police: Boy, 2, fatally shoots self; mother charged

MOBILE, Ala. — A 2-year-old accidentally fatally shot himself inside a motel room, police in Alabama said.

The child’s mother, Dynesha Harris, 29, and a man, Tony Fowler, 25, were both charged with manslaughter after the shooting in Mobile on Thursday morning, news outlets reported.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said in a news release.

Harris has since bonded out of jail, according to news outlets.

Fowler was reportedly still in jail as of Friday morning. He was also charged with marijuana possession and had four outstanding arrests warrants, news outlets reported. Police did not say what Fowler’s relationship with the mother and child was.

It was unclear whether Harris or Fowler had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:29 PM
NB 427 at Rathburn in the express - the right lane has been closed for emergency roadwork. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 59 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar up to 7:29am Jan 31. Chance of a few more flurries #Toronto GTA today. Overall just a lot of cloud but not as cold…
Latest Weather
Read more