Loading articles...

Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Sheppard and Allen Road

Last Updated Jan 31, 2020 at 6:26 am EST

Police on scene after a man was struck by a vehicle at Sheppard Avenue and Allen Road, Jan. 31, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A pedestrian has been rushed to a trauma centre after being hit by a vehicle in the city’s northwest end.

Emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue at Allen Road around 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle remained at the scene.

Police have closed the intersection while they continue to investigate.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:29 PM
NB 427 at Rathburn in the express - the right lane has been closed for emergency roadwork. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 32 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar up to 6:39am Jan 31. You may encounter a few flurries today #Toronto GTA but overall cloudy and not as cold as yes…
Latest Weather
Read more