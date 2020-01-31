Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Lufthansa, cabin crew union agree arbitration process
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 31, 2020 6:04 am EST
FILE - In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 file photo Lufthansa flight attendants silhouetted as they pose for a photograph on occasion of the company's annual press conference in Munich, Germany. Germany's Lufthansa and a union representing cabin crew said Friday that they have agreed on a wide-ranging arbitration process to resolve a bitter long-running dispute, staving off any further strikes for the time being. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)
BERLIN — Germany’s Lufthansa and a union representing cabin crew said Friday that they have agreed on a wide-ranging arbitration process to resolve a bitter long-running dispute, staving off any further strikes for the time being.
Lufthansa and the UFO union have been at loggerheads for months over a range of issues, including pay for some 22,000 cabin crew members and the union’s legal status. The dispute has featured walkouts that resulted in some 2,000 flight cancellations.
As a first move, Lufthansa will extend layover times in Japan and South Korea and give employees a one-time special payment of 1,500 euros ($1,650) each with their next monthly salary. On the other side, UFO won’t call any further strikes until the arbitration process is concluded.