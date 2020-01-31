Loading articles...

Hazardous tanker fire briefly closes rail line in North York

A two-alarm fire involving chemical tankers near Downsview Park forced the suspension of GO Train service in the area Friday night.

Fire crews were called to an industrial property on Bakersfield Street near Sheppard Avenue West and Chesswood Drive shortly after 7 p.m.

Upon arriving, crews discovered a “very significant volume of fire” coming from two chemical tankers, which contained a combination of tar, asphalt and cleaning solution.

According to Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, hazmat crews began deploying a significant quantity of firefighting foam in an effort to control the fire.

“The top priority in any of these situations is making sure that we continuously cool the tanker cars to prevent any explosion hazards that can result as a result of the fire,” he said.

The blaze, coupled with the discharge of smoke and the hazard presented by the chemicals in the tankers forced traffic on the nearby CN rail line to be suspended, affecting GO Train service to Barrie.

“There was a large volume of fire and a very large smoke discharge, that is what gave rise to the order to suspend traffic on the rail line,” said Pegg.

The fire was extinguished just before 10 p.m. and traffic on the rail line resumed shortly thereafter.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:02 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Did you know that a #onwx system has visited us almost every weekend this month? The South has seen more than its fair s…
Latest Weather
Read more