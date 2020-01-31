Loading articles...

Gas explosion at a Russian engineering factory kills 5

MOSCOW — A gas explosion at a factory in Russia on Friday killed five people and injured three more, emergency officials said.

The explosion occurred in Russia’s central Oryol region, causing an engineering production facility under construction to collapse. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the explosion.

All three injured — reported by Russian media to be Turkish nationals — have been hospitalized with burns.

Local police have opened a criminal probe.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:29 PM
NB 427 at Rathburn in the express - the right lane has been closed for emergency roadwork. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
Good Friday morning. Just a lot of cloud for the most part today #Toronto GTA. Chance of some flurries. Pretty much…
Latest Weather
Read more