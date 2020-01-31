Loading articles...

EU court says it cannot rule on Slovenia-Croatia border row

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s top court announced Friday that it cannot rule on a decades old border dispute between member countries Slovenia and Croatia because the row falls under international law and not EU law.

Croatia and Slovenia proclaimed independence simultaneously from Yugoslavia in June 1991. Almost three decades later, and after years of negotiations, they still cannot agree on where the border between them lies.

Now, Slovenia’s appeal to the European Court of Justice has failed too.

The Luxembourg-based court said that it “lacks jurisdiction to rule on a border dispute between Slovenia and Croatia” and urged them “to strive sincerely to bring about a definitive legal solution to the dispute consistent with international law.”

Slovenia had argued that Croatia violated EU laws when it refused to implement a 2017 international arbitration ruling in the long-running border standoff. Slovenian officials insist on the implementation of that border arbitration decision and have said they will not re-negotiate the issue with Croatia.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:29 PM
NB 427 at Rathburn in the express - the right lane has been closed for emergency roadwork. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
Good Friday morning. Just a lot of cloud for the most part today #Toronto GTA. Chance of some flurries. Pretty much…
Latest Weather
Read more