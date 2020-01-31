Loading articles...

China reports 259 people have died of new virus; 11,800 sick

BEIJING — China has reported 259 people have died of a new virus, which has now infected nearly 11,800 people as the United States declared a public health emergency and took drastic steps to significantly restrict entry into the country.

President Donald Trump has signed an order that will temporarily bar foreign nationals, other than immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, who have travelled in China within the last 14 days.

The new restrictions, which take effect at 5 p.m. EST on Sunday, were announced by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who is co-ordinating the U.S. response.

The Associated Press

