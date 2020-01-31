Loading articles...

Canadian advertisers change up Super Bowl strategies following CRTC case

New England Patriots fans react while watching the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game at a bar in Boston, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Canadian advertisers say Super Bowl marketing is being shaken up after the conclusion of a years-long battle over the precious airtime during the annual football spectacle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steven Senne

TORONTO — Canadian advertisers say Super Bowl marketing is being shaken up after the conclusion of a years-long battle over the precious airtime during the annual football spectacle.

Bell Canada’s broadcast on Sunday — including Canadian commercials — will be the only feed following a Supreme Court decision that overruled a previous decision allowing both Canadian and U.S. signals to air during the big game.

Advertisers say the change has caused many companies to create ads solely for the Canadian market, or choose to run their brands’ American spots in Canada too.

Labatt Canada says beer brand Budweiser will run a Canadian ad in partnership with Uber that encourages people not to drink and drive, but will use different spots in the U.S.

Hyundai Canada says it decided to buy the Canadian rights to the automaker’s U.S. Super Bowl spot starring actors John Krasinski, Chris Evans and Rachel Dratch.

Bell Media says Canadians viewers can expect to also see ads from SkipTheDishes, BMW Canada and Maple Leaf Foods, but senior vice-president of sales Perry MacDonald would not say what brands are paying or whether there are spots still available in its broadcast.

In 2016, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission decided that in the case of the Super Bowl, the usual practice of substituting U.S. feeds when a Canadian broadcaster owns the rights went against the public interest. The Supreme Court of Canada on Dec. 19 said the regulator did not have the authority to make the decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.

The Canadian Press



Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:29 PM
NB 427 at Rathburn in the express - the right lane has been closed for emergency roadwork. #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
Good Friday morning. Just a lot of cloud for the most part today #Toronto GTA. Chance of some flurries. Pretty much…
Latest Weather
Read more