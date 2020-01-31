Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska governor announces town hall plans
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 31, 2020 8:35 pm EST
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is planning town hall meetings centred on the state’s fiscal situation and future.
Events announced Friday are planned for Petersburg on Monday and Wrangell on Tuesday. Dunleavy’s office said the town halls will be open to the public. Additional public events will be announced later as part of a town hall series, his office said.
Dunleavy has said he plans to more directly communicate with Alaskans. His first year in office was marked by an ongoing recall effort, which was fueled by anger over budget cuts he proposed last year. Dunleavy has called the recall effort political.
Besides the town halls, Dunleavy plans to meet with school and community leaders, tribes, business groups and nonprofits across the state, according to his office.
Dunleavy told reporters Friday the state is paying for the upcoming trips.
He faced criticism last year for holding town halls hosted by Americans for Prosperity-Alaska.
The Associated Press
