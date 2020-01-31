4 seriously injured in Fort York neighbourhood shooting

As many as four people have been injured in a shooting near the lake front.

Police say they responded to reports of multiple shots fired in a building near the area of Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the injuries are considered serious.

One of the victims has been transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Ages and genders of the victims have not been released.

No word yet on any suspects or what may have led up to the incident.

