Loading articles...

4 seriously injured in Fort York neighbourhood shooting

Last Updated Jan 31, 2020 at 11:44 pm EST

As many as four people have been injured in a shooting near the lake front.

Police say they responded to reports of multiple shots fired in a building near the area of Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the injuries are considered serious.

One of the victims has been transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Ages and genders of the victims have not been released.

No word yet on any suspects or what may have led up to the incident.

For the latest updates, Listen Live to 680 News throughout the night

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
Clear! - NB Allen at Transit Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:02 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Did you know that a #onwx system has visited us almost every weekend this month? The South has seen more than its fair s…
Latest Weather
Read more