Troopers performing welfare check find 3 dead in Palmer home

Three people were found dead this week in home near Palmer, Alaska State Troopers announced Thursday.

Troopers responding to a request for a welfare check found the bodies of Gerald Brown, 71, Karen Brown, 70, and Jeffery Brown, 42, all of Palmer, inside the home.

Troopers in a dispatch did not indicate how the three died. The bodies were found at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The home is on a road southwest of Palmer and south of the Matanuska-Susitna campus of the University of Alaska Anchorage.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, troopers said. An investigation is continuing.

The Associated Press

