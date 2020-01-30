Subway service suspended on Line 1 between Union and Spadina

Subway service on Line 1 is suspended between Union and Spadina stations after an injury at track level.

Police say the injury happened at Queen’s Park station, forcing an evacuation of the station and platform.

Service is running between Union and Yonge-Bloor stations but users will have to find alternative routes in and out of the downtown core.

TTC customers can use GO Transit trains between Downsview and Union without any further charges as well as the UP Express between Union and Dundas West with a regular TTC fare.