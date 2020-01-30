Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Subway service suspended on Line 1 between Union and Spadina
by News Staff
Posted Jan 30, 2020 6:21 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 30, 2020 at 6:41 pm EST
Subway service on Line 1 is suspended between Union and Spadina stations after an injury at track level.
Police say the injury happened at Queen’s Park station, forcing an evacuation of the station and platform.
Service is running between Union and Yonge-Bloor stations but users will have to find alternative routes in and out of the downtown core.
TTC customers can use GO Transit trains between Downsview and Union without any further charges as well as the UP Express between Union and Dundas West with a regular TTC fare.
Emergency vehicles converge on Queen’s Park subway station, as the TTC reports an injury at track level between Union and Spadina stations. Service is suspended between those two stations. @680NEWS@CityNewspic.twitter.com/dNWw2FnQwn