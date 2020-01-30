Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Northern Pulp issued ministerial order setting terms for orderly shutdown
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 30, 2020 2:20 pm EST
Nova Scotia Environment Minister Gordon Wilson fields questions at the closing news conference of the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment meeting in Halifax on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Nova Scotia's environment minister concedes the province is living up to the spirit and not the letter of the law in allowing the Northern Pulp mill to continue to dump effluent past Friday's legislated deadline to cease operations at its treatment facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s environment minister concedes the province is living up to the spirit of the law but not the letter in allowing the Northern Pulp mill to continue to dump effluent past a legislated deadline Friday.
Gordon Wilson said today that is an accurate description of the government’s decision to allow some discharge from the plant past the date when it was supposed to cease all operations at its treatment facility.
Premier Stephen McNeil had previously maintained the Boat Harbour Act, which set the deadline, would not be breached because no new effluent would be flowing into the treatment lagoons near the Pictou Landing First Nation.
Wilson says a ministerial order he issued Wednesday sets the terms for an orderly shutdown of the Pictou County mill that will be monitored by department officials.
It allows the mill to continue to release warm boiler water into Boat Harbour and water generated from mill hibernation activities, site run-off and the mill’s landfill until April 30.
The company says it has given layoff notices to most of its over 300 employees but will keep an unspecified number of workers on at the mill site over the next six months.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2020.