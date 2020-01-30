New Brunswick premier issues call to action with state of province speech

FREDERICTON — Premier Blaine Higgs says it’s time to imagine a “new” New Brunswick, and he is setting goals to increase the population and grow the economy in the years ahead.

Higgs issued a call to action as he delivered the annual state of the province address Thursday evening to a business audience in Fredericton.

The premier outlined the issues facing the province, including an aging population and labour shortages.

Higgs says New Brunswick needs to embrace a pro-growth agenda and declare itself open for business.

He says the province is opening new offices in India and Europe to attract talent and new investment.

Higgs says his government has balanced the budget and is reducing the debt, but needs the private sector’s help if they are to change New Brunswick from a have-not province to a can-do province in one generation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 30, 2020.

