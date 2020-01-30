Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
New Brunswick premier issues call to action with state of province speech
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 30, 2020 7:49 pm EST
FREDERICTON — Premier Blaine Higgs says it’s time to imagine a “new” New Brunswick, and he is setting goals to increase the population and grow the economy in the years ahead.
Higgs issued a call to action as he delivered the annual state of the province address Thursday evening to a business audience in Fredericton.
The premier outlined the issues facing the province, including an aging population and labour shortages.
Higgs says New Brunswick needs to embrace a pro-growth agenda and declare itself open for business.
He says the province is opening new offices in India and Europe to attract talent and new investment.
Higgs says his government has balanced the budget and is reducing the debt, but needs the private sector’s help if they are to change New Brunswick from a have-not province to a can-do province in one generation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 30, 2020.