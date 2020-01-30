Woman seriously injured in fire at Toronto Community Housing building

A woman in her 60s is in hospital with serious smoke inhalation after a three-alarm fire at a Toronto Community Housing building in Riverside.

Fire crews were called to the low-rise apartment building on Matilda Street near Queen Street and the Don Valley Parkway around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters rescued the woman from a third-floor unit.

The fire has since been put out.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.