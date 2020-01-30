Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured in fire at Toronto Community Housing building

Last Updated Jan 30, 2020 at 7:51 am EST

Fire crews at the scene of a fire at a Toronto Community Housing apartment building on Jan. 30, 2020. CITYNEWS

A woman in her 60s is in hospital with serious smoke inhalation after a three-alarm fire at a Toronto Community Housing building in Riverside.

Fire crews were called to the low-rise apartment building on Matilda Street near Queen Street and the Don Valley Parkway around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters rescued the woman from a third-floor unit.

The fire has since been put out.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:37 AM
Overnight construction is clearing. No major volume delays yet
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:31 AM
Tune to 680News 📻for more weather updates. Traffic and weather together every 10 minutes on the ones
Latest Weather
Read more