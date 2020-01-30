Man dead after shooting in Hamilton

A 45-year-old man is dead after a shooting overnight in Hamilton.

Police were called to an apartment building on Harvey Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found a man in medical distress.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries a short time later.

There is no word on suspects.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name until next of kin has been notified.

It is the city’s first homicide of the year.