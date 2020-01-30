Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The Conservative party needs a new leader. And then what?
by The Big Story
Posted Jan 30, 2020 5:07 am EST
Andrew Scheer, right, is congratulated by Maxime Bernier after being elected the new leader of the federal Conservative party at the federal Conservative leadership convention in Toronto on Saturday, May 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
In today’s Big Story podcast, even as conservative parties have triumphed provincially, it’s become harder and harder for the federal Conservative Party of Canada to find a path to victory. Last fall’s election offered members a glimpse of the problems a social conservative leader brings to a race—but is the solution as simple as electing a moderate to the top job?
When what it means to be a conservative varies wildly province by province, a national leader has to walk several tightropes in order to bring together the factions that make up their party. Is anyone in the race capable of doing it? And even if they can, will it be enough?
GUEST: Bob Plamondon, author and political analyst