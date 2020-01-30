Loading articles...

The Conservative party needs a new leader. And then what?

Andrew Scheer, right, is congratulated by Maxime Bernier after being elected the new leader of the federal Conservative party at the federal Conservative leadership convention in Toronto on Saturday, May 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

In today’s Big Story podcast, even as conservative parties have triumphed provincially, it’s become harder and harder for the federal Conservative Party of Canada to find a path to victory. Last fall’s election offered members a glimpse of the problems a social conservative leader brings to a race—but is the solution as simple as electing a moderate to the top job?

When what it means to be a conservative varies wildly province by province, a national leader has to walk several tightropes in order to bring together the factions that make up their party. Is anyone in the race capable of doing it? And even if they can, will it be enough?

GUEST: Bob Plamondon, author and political analyst

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:15 AM
Cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Thursday morning #Toronto GTA. The clouds are back. No flurries just yet ( as of 3am) but we’ll continue to mo…
Latest Weather
Read more