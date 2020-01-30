The Conservative party needs a new leader. And then what?

In today’s Big Story podcast, even as conservative parties have triumphed provincially, it’s become harder and harder for the federal Conservative Party of Canada to find a path to victory. Last fall’s election offered members a glimpse of the problems a social conservative leader brings to a race—but is the solution as simple as electing a moderate to the top job?

When what it means to be a conservative varies wildly province by province, a national leader has to walk several tightropes in order to bring together the factions that make up their party. Is anyone in the race capable of doing it? And even if they can, will it be enough?

GUEST: Bob Plamondon, author and political analyst

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.