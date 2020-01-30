Loading articles...

Catholic teachers, Ford government set to resume talks

Last Updated Jan 30, 2020 at 8:39 pm EST

A empty classroom is pictured at McGee Secondary school in Vancouver on September 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Ontario’s English Catholic Elementary Teachers union is going back to the bargaining table with the province.

Union president Liz Stuart says while they are pleased to be getting back to negotiations, “it remains to be seen how serious the discussions will be.”

“The government needs to understand that their proposed cuts simply cannot stay on the table,” said Stuart. “At this point, the strike action planned for February 4 will go ahead.”

The two sides are set to sit down on Monday, February 3rd.

