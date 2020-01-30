Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Authorities: 4-year-old boy fatally shot in home invasion
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 30, 2020 8:10 am EST
PHILADELPHIA — A home invasion robbery in Philadelphia early Thursday ended with a 4-year-old boy being shot and killed, authorities said.
Police responded to the home shortly before 1 a.m. after someone called 911.
The officers were met by the boy’s father, who was on the ground floor and holding another child. The wounded boy was found in an upstairs room, but he was unresponsive and was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.
The father and the two young children were in the house when the home invasion occurred, authorities said, but the children’s mother was at work. The father and the younger child were not injured.
It wasn’t immediately clear why the child was shot or if anything was taken in the robbery, authorities said.
