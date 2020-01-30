Arrests made in 2018 mistaken identity fatal shooting

Peel police have confirmed arrests have been made in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jason Ramkishun, who was gunned down in what police called “a case of mistaken identity.”

Ramkishun was shot once while driving down Highway 410 northbound on Nov. 13, 2018 on his way home from work. The car veered off the road and paramedics say he was found without vital signs at the scene.

He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police believe the homicide was also related to a second shooting on the 410 that occurred a week later on Nov. 20.

A 26-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the incident. He is believed to have been the intended target in the shooting that killed Ramkishun. Police said their two vehicles resembled each other.

Peel police are expected to hold a press conference on Friday at 11 a.m. to announce more than five people have been arrested in connection with both cases.