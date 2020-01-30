Loading articles...

Arrests made in 2018 mistaken identity fatal shooting

Last Updated Jan 30, 2020 at 12:59 pm EST

Police tape marks the area where a shooting victim crashed on Highway 410 in Mississauga on Nov. 13, 2018. CITYNEWS

Peel police have confirmed arrests have been made in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jason Ramkishun, who was gunned down in what police called “a case of mistaken identity.”

Ramkishun was shot once while driving down Highway 410 northbound on Nov. 13, 2018 on his way home from work. The car veered off the road and paramedics say he was found without vital signs at the scene.

He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police believe the homicide was also related to a second shooting on the 410 that occurred a week later on Nov. 20.

A 26-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the incident. He is believed to have been the intended target in the shooting that killed Ramkishun. Police said their two vehicles resembled each other.

Peel police are expected to hold a press conference on Friday at 11 a.m. to announce more than five people have been arrested in connection with both cases.

Peel police announcing a reward in the case of Jason Ramkishun who was gunned down on Highway 410 on Nov. 12, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bryan Carey
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 410 ramp to Courtneypark. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:37 AM
Still the chance of some flurries, otherwise a mainly cloudy Thursday. The Guaranteed High today is minus2. The Wea…
Latest Weather
Read more