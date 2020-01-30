Loading articles...

Shots ring out again on Acorn Place in Mississauga

Last Updated Jan 30, 2020 at 5:58 am EST

Peel police outside an apartment complex on Acorn Place in Mississauga on Jan. 30, 2020, after a second shooting in 24 hours. CITYNEWS

Almost exactly 24 hours after a drive-by shooting, shots rang out again overnight on a Mississauga street.

Emergency crews were called to Acorn Place, near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators found shell casings on the road and witnesses reported seeing a car race away from the scene.

Officers located the two intended victims crouching in a grassy field, claiming they had been chased by a couple males in a vehicle. Neither of the intended victims were injured.

The vehicle is described as a four-door, dark-coloured Honda Accord.

Duty Inspector Sean Brennan said it appears this shooting was random.

“The two males that were chased are Mississauga residents but not specific to the Acorn Place area,” he explained.

“It appeared the vehicle spotted them, then the attempted shooting took place at that point.”

Police have taped off the area and are searching for more clues.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, two males were sitting in a car parked on Acorn Place when another vehicle pulled up and a gunman opened fire.

Several shots shattered vehicle classes and a stray bullet went into an empty apartment nearby.

Both intended targets in that shooting were able to flee the car unharmed.

No suspect or vehicle description were released in that incident.

Police have not said if the two shootings are connected.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 05:37 AM
Overnight construction is clearing. No major volume delays yet
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:31 AM
Tune to 680News 📻for more weather updates. Traffic and weather together every 10 minutes on the ones
Latest Weather
Read more