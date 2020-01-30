27 people being tested for coronavirus in Ontario: health officials

Public health officials in Ontario say there are now 27 people being tested for the coronavirus that remain under investigation, up from 23.

There are still only two confirmed cases, a husband and wife, in Ontario and 38 people have already been cleared.

Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said the first patient confirmed remains in hospital in stable condition while the second patient is at home in isolation.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said he believes the system they have set up so far is working.

“Individuals of concern have self-reported … and we haven’t seen anyone come out of the blue show up already quite ill,” he explained.

A special advisory committee has been called by the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, which has representatives from each province. Dr. Williams said the committee meets on a regular basis, some times daily, as the issue evolves.

More than 7,700 people in China have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and 170 of them have died.

Elsewhere in the world, health officials in India and Phillipines said they detected the countries’ first cases of the novel coronavirus.

South Korean police say protesters have thrown plastic water bottles and paper cups at the country’s vice health minister to oppose plans to quarantine Wuhan evacuees in their neighbourhood.