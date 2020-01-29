Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UAE confirms first case of new Chinese virus in Mideast
by Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press
Posted Jan 29, 2020 12:41 am EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday confirmed the first case of the new Chinese virus that causes flu-like symptoms in the Mideast.
The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency made the announcement citing the Health Ministry. It said that the infected person had come from Wuhan in China. It did not say where the infected person was being treated.
The UAE is home to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad and is a hub for global air travel.
The new type of coronavirus first appeared in the central city of Wuhan in December. Its symptoms, including cough and fever and in severe cases pneumonia, are similar to many other illnesses.
