Loading articles...

Man killed after being struck at Lawrence and The Donway West

Last Updated Jan 29, 2020 at 5:07 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle at Lawrence Avenue and The Donway West.

Police were called to the scene at 4:30 p.m. to reports of a man unconscious on the roadway.

His injuries were reported as very serious when emergency crews arrived on scene and he was pronounced dead. His age is unknown.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

Road closures are in effect in the area.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision WB 401 approaching Winston Churchill - left lane blocked. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:46 PM
The sun today was a one day affair. Back to mainly cloudy skies in #Toronto for the next 4 days. This could be good…
Latest Weather
Read more