Two Ottawa byelections to be held Feb. 27

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen during a news conference as he announces a scholarship fund to honour the victims of the Iran plane crash, in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

OTTAWA – Premier Doug Ford has called a pair of Ottawa byelections for Feb. 27.

The Ottawa-Vanier seat has been vacant since the summer, when Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers resigned, and Liberal Marie-France Lalonde left Orleans in October to represent the riding federally.

The Liberals will run Stephen Blais in Orleans and Lucille Collard in Ottawa-Vanier.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have named Natalie Montgomery and Patrick Mayangi as their candidates in Orleans and Ottawa-Vanier.

For the New Democrats, Manon Parrot is running in Orleans and Myriam Djilane is running in Ottawa-Vanier.

Both ridings have long been held by the Liberals.

