Loading articles...

New Brunswick’s John Williamson considering Tory leadership

OTTAWA — Another Conservative MP is testing the waters for a leadership bid.

New Brunswick’s John Williamson is considering entering the race.

His longtime friend and former colleague in the Commons Stella Ambler says several people have been encouraging him to run.

Ambler says there is now an opening in the race for someone from the right wing of the party and Williamson can fill that gap.

Williamson has a long history with the Conservatives and is now in his second term as an MP.

If he runs, he would join at least two other sitting MPs already in the contest, and several others are still considering a bid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:51 AM
Problems Eastbound 401 East of Mississauga Rd now clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 23 minutes ago
More areas in the GTA getting into the ☀️but in the west end some very isolated flurries (as of 9am Jan 29). Won’t…
Latest Weather
Read more